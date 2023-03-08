Home

Kiara Advani, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and More: Bollywood Celebs Extend Colorful Holi Greetings

Bollywood stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor are wishing their fans a happy Holi on social media. They are sharing colorful pictures and videos of themselves celebrating with their loved ones. Even though the pandemic is still happening, people are still celebrating Holi safely. Holi is a fun festival where people come together, spread love, and have a good time.