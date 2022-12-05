Kiara Advani To Priyanka Chopra Here Is A List Of Celebrities Who Have Their Own Essential Brands| Watch Video

We saw names like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Masaba, and many more start their own line of makeup, skincare, and hair products in the last few years. Watch the video to know the details.

Beauty and skincare are very essential parts of showbiz. Celebrities spend hours with makeup and extravagant hairstyles every day. This has led to many eminent names venturing into the business side of beauty with successful brands that have built a name for themselves in a very short time. Priyanka Chopra to Katrina kaif here is the list of celebrities who own their own essential brands.

Written by- Ananya