Kiara-Sidharth Wedding: Bride-To-Be Kiara Advani Snapped at Jaisalmer With Designer Manish Malhotra – Watch Video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the nuptial knot at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on February 6

Kiara-Sidharth Wedding: Bride-To-Be Kiara Advani has arrived in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for her much-anticipated wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Accompanied by ace designer Manish Malhotra, Kiara was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. Kiara looked pretty as ever in a white ensemble. She accentuated her look with a pink dupatta. The couple, who have been the talk of the town for their relationship, will tie the knot on February 6 at the luxurious Suryagarh hotel. With a star-studded guest list and much media attention, Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding is expected to be a grand affair. Fans and well-wishers have been eagerly waiting for the big day and are eager to see the couple’s wedding pictures. The wedding is set to be a memorable event in the history of Bollywood. Watch Entertainment videos.