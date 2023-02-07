Kiara, Sidharth Wedding: First Look Out! Wedding Pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Out Now
Bollywood sweethearts Kiara and Sidharth recently shared photos from their Rajasthani wedding
Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are now man and wife. And, the pictures are finally out. The two looked resplendent in blush-coloured clothes in the images released by the groom on his social media handle. Watch the video
