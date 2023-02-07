Home

Kiara, Sidharth Wedding: First Look Out! Wedding Pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Out Now

Bollywood sweethearts Kiara and Sidharth recently shared photos from their Rajasthani wedding

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are now man and wife. And, the pictures are finally out. The two looked resplendent in blush-coloured clothes in the images released by the groom on his social media handle. Watch the video