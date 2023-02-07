Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Kiara, Sidharth Wedding: First Look Out! Wedding Pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Out Now

Kiara, Sidharth Wedding: First Look Out! Wedding Pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Out Now

Bollywood sweethearts Kiara and Sidharth recently shared photos from their Rajasthani wedding

Published: February 7, 2023 11:02 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are now man and wife. And, the pictures are finally out. The two looked resplendent in blush-coloured clothes in the images released by the groom on his social media handle. Watch the video

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 7, 2023 11:02 PM IST