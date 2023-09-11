Home

Kim is anticipated to visit Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have departed aboard a special train bound for Russia and a summit with President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media reported on Monday (September 11), citing unnamed senior government sources.North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia since it sent tens of thousands of troops into neighbouring Ukraine last year, and Putin pledged last week to "expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts."

