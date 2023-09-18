By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kim Jong Un Receives Drones As Gifts From Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded his visit to Russia, state media reported on Monday (September 18), with gifts from his Russian hosts including a fur hat, body armour, and military drones - which on their own are a violation of U.N. sanctions.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded his visit to Russia, state media reported on Monday (September 18), with gifts from his Russian hosts including a fur hat, body armour, and military drones – which on their own are a violation of U.N. sanctions.
