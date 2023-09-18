Top Trending Videos

Kim Jong Un Receives Drones As Gifts From Russia

Updated: September 18, 2023 2:18 PM IST

By Video Desk

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded his visit to Russia, state media reported on Monday (September 18), with gifts from his Russian hosts including a fur hat, body armour, and military drones - which on their own are a violation of U.N. sanctions.

