Kim Jong Un Receives Drones As Gifts From Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded his visit to Russia, state media reported on Monday (September 18), with gifts from his Russian hosts including a fur hat, body armour, and military drones - which on their own are a violation of U.N. sanctions.

