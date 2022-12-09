Kinder Joy To Red Bull, Popular Products Of India Which Are Restricted In Foreign Markets – Watch Video

From Red Bull to Kinder Joy, Indian products that are banned in Foreign markets. Watch video to know full list.

Published: December 9, 2022 9:00 AM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar


India Products that are banned in foreign countries: We often request our relatives or friends returning from abroad to bring us items that are not sold in our country or are banned. There are many things which are not available in our market but are easily available in the market of other countries. In the same way, many similar items are in great demand in India, but no one asks about them in foreign countries or says that the government there has banned them. What are these items? To know Watch Video.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 9, 2022 9:00 AM IST