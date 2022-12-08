King Charles III Inaugurated New Gurdwara In Luton, He Bowed Down To The Guru Granth Sahib | Trending Video

Respecting Sikh traditions, King Charles covered his head with a handkerchief, offered his prayers, and sat on the floor with Sikh devotees in the prayer hall. Watch Video to know more details.

King Charles III, the new head of the British monarchy, visited the recently constructed Gurudwara in Luton. According to media reports, Charles was there for the inauguration of the new Guru Nanak gurudwara on Monday, where he interacted with local community leaders, students, and volunteers. Respecting Sikh traditions, King Charles covered his head with a kerchief, offered his prayers, and sat on the floor with Sikh devotees in the prayer hall. Watch the video to know more about the event.