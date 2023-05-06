King Charles III Officially Crowned As King Of UK At Westmisnter Abbey | Watch Video

Home

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby crowned the King. The 360 year old St Edward's crown was placed on the Monarch's head.

King Charles III Coronation: King Charles III was crowned as King of UK at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby crowned the King. The 360 year old St Edward’s crown was placed on the Monarch’s head. King Charles made a pledge to maintain the Protestant faith in UK & protect the rights of Church of England. The ceremony drew tens of thousands of spectators. Watch video.