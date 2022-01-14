Kirti Kulhari’s latest show ‘HUMAN’ has been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The show unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicine and dives into the world of medical drama and its effect on people. The fictional series enunciates the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains that involve innocent lives lost to greed. Ahead of the show’s release, we caught Kirti Kulhari for a candid conversation. She talked mentioned how she was taken aback when she read the script and also revealed off-screen masti that used to take place on the sets of the show. WATCH!Also Read - 'Human' Actor Vishal Jethwa Recalls How He Broke Down During Struggling Days: 'I Thought Main Industry Chod Dunga' | Exclusive