Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde Spills The Beans On Working With Salman Khan; ‘We’re The Perfect Match’

Pooja Hegde talks about working with Salman Khan: In a recent interview, Pooja Hegde expressed her excitement about working with Salman Khan in their upcoming film. She went on to say that they share great chemistry and are “perfect for each other.” Pooja also praised Salman’s work ethic and professionalism on set. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the film to see this dynamic duo in action. Watch Entertainment Videos.