Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan’s Dashing Entry At Launch Event | Watch Video
The trailer of the film was launched amidst much fanfare and high security, following death threats received by Salman Khan in the past. The event being held at a multiplex in Mumbai has employed hundreds of private security personnel. There are security checks to enter the mall premises that houses the multiplex. Salman looks Dashing at the trailer launch event. Watch Video
