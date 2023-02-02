Top Recommended Stories
KJO’s Twins Birthday Bash: Kareena Kapoor To Mira Rajput, Celebs Spotted At Gala Event| Watch Video
Karan Johar hosted a grand bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar. Many big names, including Shloka Ambani with her son Prithvi, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, and a few other celebrities attended the party. Check out who wore what inside. Watch Video
Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, in Mumbai last night. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the party with their kids, including Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Jeh, Shilpa Shetty with Samisha and Viaan, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with Misha, Shloka Ambani with Prithvi Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and more stars. Check out who wore what.
Also Read:
- Shikhar Pahariya Drives Janhvi Kapoor to Karan Johar's Party, Fans Say 'She's Blushing' - Watch Viral Video
- Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar AGAIN, Asks to 'Stay Away From Politics'
- Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, List Of Celebs Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement Bash | Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.