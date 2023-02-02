KJO’s Twins Birthday Bash: Kareena Kapoor To Mira Rajput, Celebs Spotted At Gala Event| Watch Video

  • Home
Karan Johar hosted a grand bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar. Many big names, including Shloka Ambani with her son Prithvi, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, and a few other celebrities attended the party. Check out who wore what inside. Watch Video

Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, in Mumbai last night. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the party with their kids, including Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Jeh, Shilpa Shetty with Samisha and Viaan, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with Misha, Shloka Ambani with Prithvi Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and more stars. Check out who wore what.

