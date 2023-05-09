Home

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Andre Russell And Rinku Singh Steal Victory For KKR

Andre Russell and Rinku Singh were the star of the night as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Punjab Kings by 5 wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Russell hit 42 not out off 23, while Rinku scored 21 not out off 10 balls -- an innings that included a match-winning boundary.

