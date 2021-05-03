Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 PM. Under Eoin Morgan, Knight Riders so far has failed in this IPL season suffering five defeats in seven matches. They are at the sixth spot in the eight-team table.

While, the Kohli-led team has slipped to the third spot at the halfway stage after suffering two defeats from their last three matches. Kolkata Knight Riders need to turn things around as quickly as possible while, RCB needs to catch up the momentum again to get going. Also Read - KKR Stars Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Test Positive For Coronavirus, Kolkata versus Bangalore IPL 2021 Game Rescheduled

Head-to-Head Also Read - Punjab Kings Haven't Yet Thought About Opening Role For Chris Gayle or Dawid Malan: Mayank Agarwal

In 28 matches, KKR have won 15 to RCB’s 13.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to help the batsmen, although, it will also offer some edge to the bowlers as well. Chasing will be a good option here.

Weather Forecast

The weather will remain clear and sunny in Ahmedabad with an average temperature of around 36 degrees celsius. Although, dew might play a role as the game goes on.

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed.

KKR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shakib Al Hasan, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.