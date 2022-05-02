Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals in today’s match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the second time that KKR and RR will take on each other in IPL 2022. KKR has played 9 games so far. They have won 3 games and lost 6 games. While, Rajasthan Royals have played 9 games and have won 6 games. Watch video to know who will win today’s match, probable playing XI, Wankhede stadium pitch report and Mumbai weather forecast.

KKR vs RR Predicted Playing 11’s

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen