KKR vs RR Match Prediction Video Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022, Match 47:
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals in today’s match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the second time that KKR and RR will take on each other in IPL 2022. KKR has played 9 games so far. They have won 3 games and lost 6 games. While, Rajasthan Royals have played 9 games and have won 6 games. Watch video to know who will win today’s match (KKR vs RR May 2)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Tim Southee
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen