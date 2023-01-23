Home

KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Marriage: Take A Look At Favorite Tourist Spots Of The Lovebirds – Watch Video

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will tie knots at 4 pm today. Both of them are very fond of traveling. They have also been seen together many times at their favorite tourist places. So let's know about the favorite places of these love birds in the video.

KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Marriage: Indian star cricketer Kl Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are going to tie the knot today i.e. on January 23. The couple is about to get married at Sunil Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. Fans are eagerly waiting for KL Rahul’s marriage to Athiya. Photos and videos of both the wedding rituals have gone viral on social media insanely. Let us tell you that the wedding hall has been decorated and all the preparations for the wedding have started with full swing. Now on this special occasion, we are going to tell you about the favorite tourist destination of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Please tell that both of them are also very fond of traveling. Both have also been seen together many times at their favorite places. So let’s know about the favorite places of these love birds from the video. Watch video.