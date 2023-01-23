Home

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: A Look At Their Love Story

The highly anticipated wedding of cricketer KL Rahul with his longtime girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is set to take place today on January 23. The duo will be tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bunglow, where the pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday night.