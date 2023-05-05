Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • KL Rahul Likely To Miss World Test Championship Final, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

KL Rahul Likely To Miss World Test Championship Final, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

Wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul is likely to miss playing for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June after a right leg injury has ended his participation in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Published: May 5, 2023 2:17 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul is likely to miss playing for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June after a right leg injury has ended his participation in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 5, 2023 2:17 PM IST