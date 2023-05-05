KL Rahul Likely To Miss World Test Championship Final, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023
Wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul is likely to miss playing for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June after a right leg injury has ended his participation in the ongoing IPL 2023.
