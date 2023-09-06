Home

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul’s Intense Workout Before India Vs Pakistan Match

Kl Rahul is all set to join the Indian team in Kandy, Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup as the wicketkeeper-batter has cleared the fitness test. He will be available for selection for the Super 4 stage.

Kl Rahul is all set to join the Indian team in Kandy, Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup as the wicketkeeper-batter has cleared the fitness test. He will be available for selection for the Super 4 stage. Fans can expect him in India vs Pakistan match on 10th September. Rahul, who has been out of action since May this year when he incurred a hamstring injury and later underwent a surgery as well. Rahul’s fitness was a big concern for Indian team and now since he has been recovered and can been training it will be a big relief for team India if he performs as well in Asia Cup as ODI world cup is just few days away and Rahul has secured a spot in the India’s world cup squad.

