Choti Kangana Suman Puri:
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut enjoys a huge fan base. Now, she has found a fan in a nine-year-old girl who dresses up and acts like the Queen star. These days, a fan of Kangana is going viral on the internet with her videos. The little fan calls herself 'choti Kangana' and shared videos dressing up like her. Her real name is Suman Puri and her Instagram is loaded with videos of her and Kangana. Watch video to know all about viral choti Kangana Suman Puri.