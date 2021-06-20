Debina Bonnerjee’s Father’s Day Plans: Indian actress Debina Bonnerjee is known for her role in Ramayana. She has also appeared in many reality shows. Father’s Day is coming up and we all know how special father-daughter relationship is. While you are making plans for father’s day too, we spoke to Debina Bonnerjee about her relationship with her father and how she is going to celebrate Father’s Day. Watch the interview to know it all. Also Read - Hina Khan Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For Her Dad On Fathers' Day, Shares Unseen Pics