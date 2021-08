Bade ache lagte hein 2 : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been one of the all time favorite shows of TV. There were reports that Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta may lead the show in season 2. Although in an interview given to a leading portal, Divyanka told that she was definitely offered this show but she would not be able to do this show. Watch the full video to know more.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Legendary Rekha Ji to Feature in Virat And Sai Honeymoon Special Promo And More