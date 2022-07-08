Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s much awaited chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 has finally aired. The first episode of the show featured Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Both the actors were seen having a fun and jolly conversation and getting candid with the director. Ranveer and Alia spilled some interesting revelations about their marriage and relationship. Soon to be mother Alia Bhatt also opened about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, her dreamy proposal and her beautiful engagement ring. Watch video to find out what she said.Also Read - Urfi Javed In Love? Here's The Truth You Need To Know - Watch Video