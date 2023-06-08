ZEE Sites

Kolhapur Clash: Stone Pelting & Violence Over Aurangzeb

Tensions erupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur following protests over an alleged objectionable social media status involving 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Some organisations had called for ‘Kolhapur bandh’ in protest against locals who allegedly used Tipu Sultan's image with an objectionable ‘audio’ message on their social media profiles.

