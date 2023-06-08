By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kolhapur Clash: Stone Pelting & Violence Over Aurangzeb
Tensions erupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur following protests over an alleged objectionable social media status involving 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Some organisations had called for ‘Kolhapur bandh’ in protest against locals who allegedly used Tipu Sultan's image with an objectionable ‘audio’ message on their social media profiles.
