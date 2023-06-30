Top Trending Videos

Kolkata: EAM S Jaishankar on Jammu Kashmir Issue

He says that the issue itself does not require any further elucidation after so many years and so many experiences we all know how damaging it has been economically and developmentally socially and in terms of national security when j&K was not fully integrated into national mainstream

Published: June 30, 2023 6:54 PM IST

By Video Desk

He says that the issue itself does not require any further elucidation after so many years and so many experiences we all know how damaging it has been economically and developmentally socially and in terms of national security when j&K was not fully integrated into national mainstream

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.