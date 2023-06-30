Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Kolkata: EAM S Jaishankar on Jammu Kashmir Issue
He says that the issue itself does not require any further elucidation after so many years and so many experiences we all know how damaging it has been economically and developmentally socially and in terms of national security when j&K was not fully integrated into national mainstream
