Two former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai (MI) will take on each other in today’s IPL match, April 6. The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi/Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David/ Dewald Brevis, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi. Apart from the predicted playing 11 of KKR vs MI, watch video to find out the pitch conditions of MCA Stadium in Pune and the weather conditions too.