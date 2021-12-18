.Kolkata: After ‘Hotline Kiosk’ A Woman Need Not Visit A Police Station | Must Watch:
For woman safety Kolkata police launched its first 24 hour internet Kiosk. kiosk Center is known as 'Hotline Kiosk'. Kiosk is situated near city's Zoological Park in Alipore. It helps in contacting police control room. Lalbazar control room is linked with every Kiosk. Kiosk includes a 24 hour computer operated system. Any woman in distress can avail help any time. One just needs to press the button on the LCD screen. Each Kiosk set up costs up to Rs. 9 Lakh. It has become a Popular Spot for Tourist.