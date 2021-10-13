If there is one thing that every Bengali looks forward to every year, it is welcoming Durga Maa with much fanfare, food, music, dance, pandal hopping and meeting friends and family. However, since the pandemic struck and all social gatherings had to be sized down, most of the big pujo pandals have gone virtual, providing darshan to devotees online. If you are planning to stay home this Durga Puja 2021, then watch video to find out some of the biggest pandals this year who will be live-streaming the pujo so that devotees do not miss out the rituals and the festivities.