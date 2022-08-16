Kongthong village: In the East Khasi Hills district, which is 60 km from Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong, is located a breathtaking village named Kongthong. The Village is Nestled in the lap of lush green hills and surrounded by a verdant forest and the peaceful sound of chirping birds offer relief from all the hustle and bustle of city life. But it’s not just the scenic beauty and the calmness that makes this place wonderful. It’s because of the method of communication that people use here to communicate with each other. People in Kongthong village People of this village use whistling as a method of conveying their messages to their fellow villagers. Watch this video to know more about this beautiful village.Also Read - Moti Jheel To Bithoor: Top 5 Places That You Must Visit In Kanpur - Watch Video