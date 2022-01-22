Best web series you can watch : We live in an era where web series have almost dominated films. With a rise in OTT platforms, we are witnessing so many entertaining web series being produced which indeed keeps a person glued to their screens. Web series are an amalgamation of fresh concept, compelling storyline, intense character portrayal, realistic depiction and everything an audience expects to watch. Well, if you are looking forward to binge watch some web series this weekend, then we have listed below top 10 web series that you can go for. Watch full list in the video.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Child Actor To Sharing Screen With Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana On How She Became An Actor, Watch