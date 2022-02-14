Model and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff is quite clear about her vision of a perfect date and a perfect romance. In a Valentine’s Day special interview with india.com, Krishna talked about a few things that she likes to see in her partner, and a few tips that she has in mind while choosing the love of her life.Also Read - 5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Their Romantic Dreams Coming True on Valentine's Day

The stunning diva, who never shies away from flaunting that flawless body on social media, says she wants to keep it intimate and secluded when it comes to a date. Krishna mentioned in the interview that the idea of a perfect is to each its own but she would like to have a perfect romantic set-up at a secluded beach or a private island. Watch her full interview about love and Valentine’s Day here: Also Read - Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Best SMS, Wishes, WhatsApp, Images And Facebook Messages to Send Your Loved One