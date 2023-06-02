Home

Kriti Sanon Fitness: Here’s How Adipurush Actress Maintains Her Slim And Toned Body, Her Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed

Kriti Sanon Fitness: Kriti Sanon is one of the most versatile Bollywood actresses who has, over the years earned a lot of popularity with her impeccable acting skills and charm. The actress will soon be portraying the role of Sita in the upcoming film Adipurush opposite Prabhas. Well, Kriti is not just admired for her looks but for her slim fit body too .she is a fitness freak and is undoubtedly the fittest Bollywood actresses in B-Town. Kriti loves to sweat it out in the gym which is very evident with the regular snippets of her fitness sessions that she shares on her Instagram. With that, let’s take a look at the workout routine and diet plan of Kriti Sanon that helps her stay in shape. Watch video.

