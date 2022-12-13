Kriti Sanon Opts For All Black Look As She Stepped Out From Home, Shraddha Kapoor Starts Her Week With Work – Watch

Vicky Kaushal, who was holidaying in the mountains with wife Katrina Kaif, checked into Mumbai on Monday. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Shradhha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many other celebs are also spotted in the city. Watch video

Shraddha Kapoor was in a chatty mood as she stepped out of her house in Mumbai on Monday. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi and Vicky Kaushal, who was holidaying in the mountains with wife Katrina Kaif, checked into Mumbai on Monday. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looks versatile in casual outfit as she stepped out of her house. Many other celebs are also spotted in the city. Watch video