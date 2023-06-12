ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Kriti Sanon To Debina Bonnerjee: Actresses Who Impressed Fans With Their On Screen Portrayal Of Sita – Watch Video

Kriti Sanon To Debina Bonnerjee: Actresses Who Impressed Fans With Their On Screen Portrayal Of Sita – Watch Video

Not just Kriti Sanon, but many other actresses have gracefully played Sita's role in films as well as in TV and have absolutely nailed the character. Let's take a look at who these actresses are. Watch video. 

Published: June 12, 2023 5:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Actresses who played Sita on screen: Kriti Sanon is all set to play the role of Sita in the much awaited mythological drama Adipurush. Fans are excited to see Kriti portraying Janaki in the movie. Not just Kriti Sanon, but many other actresses have gracefully played Sita’s role in films as well as in TV and have absolutely nailed the character. Let’s take a look at who these actresses are. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.