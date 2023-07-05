Home

Kriti Sanon Turns Producer, Launches Her Own Production Banner Blue Butterfly Films – Watch Video

Kriti Sanon is reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol for the first project to be made under her new production banner Blue Butterfly Films. Watch video.

Kriti Sanon turns producer: After absolutely nailing her character as Janaki in Adipurush, actress Kriti Sanon unveiled her film production company, Blue Butterfly Films, and announced her debut project, Do Patti, as a producer. The actress is reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol for the first project to be made under her new production banner. Watch video for more information.

