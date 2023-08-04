Home

Krrish 4 Update: Rakesh Roshan Breaks Silence on Delay in Hrithik Roshan Starrer Superhero Actioner

Krrish 4 Update: Rakesh Roshan finally broke silence on delay in Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero action-thriller and the present box office trend.

Krrish 4 Update: As Rakesh Roshan’s musical sci-fi Koi…Mil Gaya re-released in theatres on August 4, 2023, the filmmaker reflected on his journey with the film and its sequels -Krrish and Krrish 3. Koi…Mil Gaya played a crucial role in re-lauching Hrithik’s career after the debacle of his solo releases post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Since, Krrish has become the first superhero of Indian cinema, movie buffs have been waiting for the fourth installment since a long time. Rakesh spoke about the reason behind delay in finalising Krrish 4. He also gave his honest opinion on the present scenario and box office fate of big-budget Bollywood movies.

RAKESH ROSHAN REACTS TO THE FATE OF BIG-BUDGET BOLLYWOOD FILMS

The veteran director, in an interaction with India Today said, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller, and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like $500-600 million. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of ₹200-300 crore in comparison.” The filmmaker further added, “How to give that look to the film? I can, of course, decide to have 4 action sequences instead of 10, but that action has to match up with the quality. The VFX quality needs to be good. We are seeing how the budget and production costs can all be maintained. Big films that are released these days are not doing so well… We are absolutely ready to take the step forward. However, looking at the situation today where films are not doing well and collections are not matching the production costs, we are not immediately looking at it. It is going to happen, but not for a year. Probably after that.” He also pointed out, “I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4), but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year-end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon.”

RAKESH ROSHAN CONFESSES HE WAS INITIALLY SKEPTICAL ABOUT KOI…MIL GAYA

In another interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh had spoken how he risked Hrithik’s career with Koi…Mil Gaya. He told, “Yes, that thought did occur, but when I took the very first shot of the film with Hrithik, my confidence grew 100%. I said, ‘We will hit it this time’. Unfortunately, after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and before Koi… Mil Gaya, all his films didn’t do well. His last film also, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, it released two months before my film, that also didn’t do well. And I thought, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya shayad koi dekhne ko na aaye (What if nobody comes to watch my film).”

