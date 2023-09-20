Home

KTM 390 Duke Review: Crazy and Sensible Pocket Rocket

Gen 3 KTM 390 Duke launched in India, priced at Rs 3,10,520 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 13,000 costlier than previous gen 2 model.

Here is the detailed review video on 2024 KTM 390 Duke. In this video Ankit Dubey will tell you everything about new 2024 KTM 390 Duke’s looks, design, features, technology, engine, performance, ride, handling, top speed, mileage, price & of course will give you a better verdict on whether you should buy 2024 KTM 390 Duke in India.

