Kulgam encounter update | 5 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed | Joint operation underway

In a major success for security forces, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in Kulgam, J&K on Nov 17. The terrorists were eliminated during a joint operation by security forces at Samnoo area of Kulgam. Army’s 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation.