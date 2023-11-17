By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kulgam encounter update | 5 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed | Joint operation underway
In a major success for security forces, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in Kulgam, J&K on Nov 17. The ...
In a major success for security forces, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in Kulgam, J&K on Nov 17. The terrorists were eliminated during a joint operation by security forces at Samnoo area of Kulgam. Army’s 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation.