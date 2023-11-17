Top Trending Videos

Kulgam encounter update | 5 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed | Joint operation underway

In a major success for security forces, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in Kulgam, J&K on Nov 17. The ...

Updated: November 17, 2023 5:35 PM IST

By Video Desk

In a major success for security forces, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in Kulgam, J&K on Nov 17. The terrorists were eliminated during a joint operation by security forces at Samnoo area of Kulgam. Army’s 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation.

