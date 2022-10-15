River Rafting In India: River rafting in India has emerged as one of the most popular sports. Steering through the unbridled water and passing through parlous rapids, is something only an adventurer at heart can realize and appreciate. If you haven’t yet been able to get a chance to experience this utterly thrilling water sport, then pack your bags and be ready to become an adventurer. These are the places where you can experience River Rafting:Also Read - Travel: Paragliding To Trekking, 5 Awesome Things To Do In Bir Billing - Watch Video

River Ganga, Rishikesh: Rishikesh is one of the most spectacular spots for White Water River rafting in India. Rishikesh nestled in Garhwal Himalaya in Uttarakhand offers rafting in the mighty River Ganga in 4 stretches.

Teesta River at Sikkim and Darjeeling: The most famous river in Sikkim, Teesta, flows through Sikkim, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong Hill Region. The unruly river Teesta offers the rafters a thrilling experience, with a series of rapids with varying intensity.

Indus River at Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir: Nothing can be more adventurous than river rafting in the Indus river- known as ‘Singhe Khababs’. Offering magnetising views of Ladakh and Zanskar Ranges, rafting in Indus makes for one unforgettable experience.

Kullu-Manali: Kullu is one of the most popular destinations for white water rafting in India. Sail on the stretches of river Beas, where rapids provide an exhilarating interlude to enthusiasts.

Tons River, Uttarakhand: Tons is the tributary of River Yamuna and is considered to be one of the most challenging places for river rafting. Tons invites daredevils to sail on its glinting waters.

Written by: Keshav Mishra