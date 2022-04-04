Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has been making headlines these days for her work in upcoming series Abhay 3. He has proved his versatility with films and series like the Golmaal franchise, Kalank, Malang, Abhay (season 1 and 2), Go Goa Gone, and more. The third season of crime-thriller Abhay will be released on April 8, 2022, on Zee 5. The series features Kunal Khemu, Rahul Dev, Asha Negi and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. It will be an 8 episode webseries.Also Read - Kunal Kemmu Reports Road Rave Incident, Shares Detail on Instagram

