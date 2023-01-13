Home

Kuttey Public Review: Arjun Kapoor And Tabu Starrer Fails To Impress Audience, Netizens Call It Flop | Watch Video

Public Review: Here is our review to guide you in making the best choice if you enjoy the genre but are unsure whether to see Kuttey this weekend in theatres. Watch the video to know the First Public Review.

Public Review: ‘Kuttey’ featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, and Radhika Madan directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj has been released in the theatres today. Aasmaan, son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has co-written the story and to be true he has handled this complex script properly. Soon after the release of the film, Kuttey started trending on social media with the hashtag Kuttey. Now here is the first public review of this film. Watch Video