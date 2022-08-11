Laal Singh Chaddha Public Review: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has released today. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir has brough it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film is clashing on the box office with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s movie Raksha Bandhan. Watch this video to know the public review of Laal Singh Chaddha.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Premiere: Celebrities Give A Thumbs Up to the Film, Say 'A Must Watch' - Watch Video

