Chinese are constructing bridge on Pangong lake. The construction has been observed for last two months. The bridge will connect the north and south part of the lake. This will allow Chinese army quick access from both sides. This will cut down the distance and time too. The bridge is 25-30 km away from LAS. In August 2020 India had occupied key heights of kailash range on the southern bank. This gave strategic advantage to its troops. This satellite image shows you the construction of the bridge. After the disagreement in Pangong India pulled back from the heights. This mutual pullback is done to reduce the pressure. China has Implemented its new border law on January 1.