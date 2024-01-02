Home

Lakhs of tourist thronged J&K’s Bhaderwah valley to celebrate new year during the five-day Bhaderwah festival. The long queue of vehicles in the valley was evident of how favorite the destination was for celebration. While some enjoyed family picnic, other played with snow. One of the tourists recommended that place for visit citing it the “best place in world”. Notably, Bhaderwah is mainly known for lavender cultivation. In May 2022, India’s first Lavender Festival was held here.

