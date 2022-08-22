Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen has won many laurels for the country, recently being a gold at the Commonwealth games 2022. The superstar badminton player trains extremely hard to achieve the level of fitness. Lakshya Sen trains five to six hours in a day which includes his badminton drills, high intensity workouts and weight training. In terms of diet, he indulges in a high protein diet. In this video we have shared Lakshya Sen’s workout and diet routine.