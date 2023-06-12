Home

Video Gallery

Lalu Yadav Turns 76, Celebrates With Family, Supporters At His Residence In Patna | Watch Video

Lalu Yadav Turns 76, Celebrates With Family, Supporters At His Residence In Patna | Watch Video

Lalu Yadav's entire family came together to celebrate with him at his residence in Patna. Senior RJD leaders were also present to wish him on his birthday.

Lalu Yadav birthday celebration: : President of Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 76th birth anniversary on June 11. His entire family came together to celebrate with him at his residence in Patna. Senior RJD leaders were also present to wish him on his birthday. Watch video.