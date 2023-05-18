Home

Lansdowne Tourism Video: Top 5 Places Of The Untouched Beauty That You Should Visit This Summer | Watch

Lansdowne Tourism Video: Are you planning a trip to some cool locations in India to beat the scorching heat ? Well, then you might consider going to Lansdowne. Lansdowne is an mesmerizing hillside in Uttarakhand which is known for it’s old world charm and must green slopes covered with deodar and pine woods. The weather in Lansdowne is extremely pleasant throughput the year. There are several places in Lansdowne that are extremely charming and worth visiting. We have listed a few such cool places in this video wherein you can take a trip during Summers to get respite from harsh summers. Watch video.