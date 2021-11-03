Latest Bollywood News Wrap-Up : There are a lot of things going on in the entertainment industry these days. And we are pretty sure that you must be curious to know the happenings of the B-Town. From Shahrukh Khan’s Siddhivinayak Mandir visit to Raj Kundra’s social media break, here are the top latest news and updates on Bollywood celebrities. Watch video to know more in detail.Also Read - TV Industry Diwali Bash: Adaa Khan To Aly Goni, TV Celebrities Who Were Spotted At Diwali Parties | Watch Video