Latest Google Update: There is a big update by Google. It recently announced that it will stop working for Gmail, Google maps YouTube and play store and other popular apps on those android phones which have an outdated version. Those with android devices running on 2.7.3 which was launched in December 2010, will no longer be able to log in into the apps namely Google maps, YouTube and Play Store as they are based on login. In this video we will tell you about this major update in detail also listing the of smartphones that will face this major issue. Watch video.